A generator supplies power to an Arizona Air National Guard (AZ ANG) KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing on the flight line of Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The AZ ANG operates nine KC-135s, each of which can travel 530 mph at 30,000 feet, have a range of 1,500 miles and can transfer 200,000 pounds of fuel in flight. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

