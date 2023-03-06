An Arizona Air National Guard (AZ ANG) KC-135 Stratotanker, one of nine assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, sits on the flightline in front of the aviation hangers at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135s have maximum takeoff weight capacity of 322,500 pounds, an 88,000-pound cargo capability and can transfer up to 200,00 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

