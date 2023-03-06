Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    An Arizona Air National Guard (AZ ANG) KC-135 Stratotanker, one of nine assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, sits on the flightline in front of the aviation hangers at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. KC-135s have maximum takeoff weight capacity of 322,500 pounds, an 88,000-pound cargo capability and can transfer up to 200,00 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135
    AZ DEMA

