Arizona Air National Guard (AZ ANG) KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing sit parked on the flightline of the Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Air National Guard has 171 KC-135s in their inventory of which the AZ ANG has nine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|7676091
|VIRIN:
|230223-Z-LW032-101
|Resolution:
|6015x3383
|Size:
|748.84 KB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT