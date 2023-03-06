Piestewa Peak dominates the horizon as an Arizona Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing departs Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The mountain is named after Army Spc. Lori Ann Piestewa, the first Native American female in U.S. history to die in combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

