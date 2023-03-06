Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 1 of 5]

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Piestewa Peak dominates the horizon as an Arizona Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing departs Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The mountain is named after Army Spc. Lori Ann Piestewa, the first Native American female in U.S. history to die in combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7676090
    VIRIN: 230223-Z-LW032-105
    Resolution: 6027x3390
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135
    AZ DEMA
    161st Aire Refueling Wing

