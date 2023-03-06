Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride arrives in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assist the 839th Transporation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and process of equipment from U.S. Naval Ship Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece for incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, which will replace units currently in Europe, March 7, 2023.

