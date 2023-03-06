U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assist the 839th Transporation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and process of equipment from U.S. Naval Ship Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece for incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, which will replace units currently in Europe, March 7, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7674679
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-MP101-002
|Resolution:
|8064x6048
|Size:
|22.96 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDROUPOLI, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride arrives in Alexandroupoli [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride and USSN Brittin arrive in Alexandroupoli
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT