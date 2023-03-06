Assure and Deter: USSN Brittin arrives in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Naval Ship Brittin arrives at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, where U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assist the 839th Transporation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and process of equipment for incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, will replace units currently in Europe, March 7, 2023.
