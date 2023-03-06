Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assure and Deter: USSN Brittin arrives in Alexandroupoli [Image 2 of 4]

    Assure and Deter: USSN Brittin arrives in Alexandroupoli

    ALEXANDROUPOLI, GREECE

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Naval Ship Brittin arrives at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, where U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assist the 839th Transporation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and process of equipment for incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, will replace units currently in Europe, March 7, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7674675
    VIRIN: 230307-A-MP101-001
    Resolution: 8064x6048
    Size: 31.53 MB
    Location: ALEXANDROUPOLI, GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assure and Deter: USSN Brittin arrives in Alexandroupoli [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    16th SB
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    AssureandDeter

