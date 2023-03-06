Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride and USSN Brittin arrive in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the download and processing of approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride and the U.S. Naval Ship Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 7, 2023. The equipment belongs to the incoming 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, which is replacing units currently in Europe.



"Working with our partners and building those relationships, especially with our Greek host nation partners… they've been great with our presence and helping us get to positions across Europe," said 1st Lt. Christine Martin, the Movement Control Officer and the port officer in charge of the port of Alexandroupoli. "When we get somewhere like this port, we've got Soldiers that are at the vessel download. They're tallying every piece of equipment that comes off the vessel and where it's destined for ultimately here in Europe. On this operation, we have seven different forward operating sites that we're supporting, which is quite a lot."



The U.S. Army equipment will stage at the port facility and subsequently move via rail and commercial trucking to follow-on locations in central and eastern Europe. The U.S. Army closely coordinates its equipment movement with its host-nation allies and partners to ensure transportation operations are conducted safely and with minimal impact on the local community.



"The 10th Mountain Division is proud to be called to go serve alongside our allies," said Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of the 10th Mountain Division. "The Mountain Division is no stranger to deployments across the globe. Our formations are trained, ready, and prepared."



"The Bastogne Brigade is ready to assume the critical mission of assuring our NATO allies and deterring Russian aggression on NATO's eastern flank," said Col. Kevin Sharp, commander of the 1st BCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). "Nearly 80 years ago, Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and our brigade now proudly claims the nickname of Bastogne. Today, we are ready to secure the peace in Europe that was built on the sacrifices of those first Soldiers of the 101st Airborne."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 Location: ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR