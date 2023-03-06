Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride arrives in Alexandroupoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride arrives in Alexandroupoli

    ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GREECE

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christine Martin, the Movement Control Officer and the port officer in charge of the port of Alexandroupoli and Andre Cameron, the director for TC DET Eastern Med-Greece discuss work being done by Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Tranportation Battalion, during the download and process approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride and the U.S. Naval Ship Brittin before conducting onward movement during port operations at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, Mar. 6, 2023. The incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, will replace units currently in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony King)

