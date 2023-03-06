U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christine Martin, the Movement Control Officer and the port officer in charge of the port of Alexandroupoli and Andre Cameron, the director for TC DET Eastern Med-Greece discuss work being done by Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Tranportation Battalion, during the download and process approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride and the U.S. Naval Ship Brittin before conducting onward movement during port operations at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, Mar. 6, 2023. The incoming unit 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, will replace units currently in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anthony King)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7674676
|VIRIN:
|230304-A-MP101-009
|Resolution:
|6614x4409
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDROUPOLIS, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride arrives in Alexandroupoli [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assure and Deter: U.S. Liberty Pride and USSN Brittin arrive in Alexandroupoli
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT