Assure and Deter: USSN Brittin arrives in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion and 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division assist the 839th Transportation Battalion and Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the processing of approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the U.S. Liberty Pride and the U.S. Naval Ship Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 7, 2023.

