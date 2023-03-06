U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sidney McSwain, a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute instructor/facilitator, gives a Black History Month presentation during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7674593
|VIRIN:
|230224-D-ES226-0009
|Resolution:
|4698x3132
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT