    DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023 [Image 5 of 9]

    DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Michael Marks 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    Adrian Cheung, a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute instructional system specialist, welcomes Dr. Karen Kelley to the DEOMI Education and Training team during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)

