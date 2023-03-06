The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Commandant, U.S. Navy Capt. Delmy Robinson, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Archie Deese, recognize U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexis McGarrity, a DEOMI Education and Training Manager, for having received the Air Force District of Washington Dr. Edwin C. Peterson Education and Training award during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 09:02 Photo ID: 7674588 VIRIN: 230224-D-ES226-0002 Resolution: 4576x3432 Size: 3.76 MB Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.