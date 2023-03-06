The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Commandant, U.S. Navy Capt. Delmy Robinson, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Archie Deese, recognize U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class James Lewis, a DEOMI instructor/facilitator, for having received the first quarter DEOMI Senior Noncommissioned Officer award during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7674590
|VIRIN:
|230224-D-ES226-0005
|Resolution:
|4576x3432
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
