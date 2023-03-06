DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023

The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Commandant, U.S. Navy Capt. Delmy Robinson, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Archie Deese, recognize U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class James Lewis, a DEOMI instructor/facilitator, for having received the first quarter DEOMI Senior Noncommissioned Officer award during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)

