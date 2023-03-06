DEOMI Town Hall: February 2023

The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Commandant, U.S. Navy Capt. Delmy Robinson, announces that DEOMI has a new seal design and talks about how the new seal differs from the old seal during a DEOMI monthly town hall meeting on Feb. 24, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. (Photo by Michael Marks, DEOMI Photographer)

