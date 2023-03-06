6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalon Scott, left, and Airman 1st Class Thomas Schubert, 6th Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, install a boom pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2023. The 6th MXS provides maintenance for aircraft at MacDill to ensure they are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

