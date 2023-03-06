6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron prepare to install a boom pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2023. A boom operator views receiving aircraft through a boom pod window during midair refueling. Routine maintenance and cleaning of boom pods ensures KC-135 aircrew members can effectively carry out their mission duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

