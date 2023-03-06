Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod [Image 3 of 6]

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Cass Thomas Schubert, 6th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects the exterior of a boom pod on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2023. The 6th MXS provides maintenance for aircraft at MacDill to ensure they are ready to fly at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7670625
    VIRIN: 230307-F-TE518-1004
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 27.13 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    KC-135
    Florida
    Air Force

