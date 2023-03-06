Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod [Image 5 of 6]

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalon Scott, left, and Airman 1st Class Thomas Schubert, 6th Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, install a boom pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2023. A boom operator views receiving aircraft through a boom pod window during midair refueling. Routine maintenance and cleaning of boom pods ensures KC-135 aircrew members can effectively carry out their mission duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:08
    Photo ID: 7670627
    VIRIN: 230307-F-TE518-1009
    Resolution: 7535x5026
    Size: 20.51 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod
    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod
    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod
    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod
    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod
    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    KC-135
    Florida
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT