    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

    6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron prepare to install a boom pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2023. A boom operator views receiving aircraft through a boom pod window during midair refueling. Routine maintenance and cleaning of boom pods ensures KC-135 aircrew members can effectively carry out their mission duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7670624
    VIRIN: 230307-F-TE518-1002
    Resolution: 7512x5011
    Size: 22.65 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, 6th MXS performs maintenance in KC-135 boom pod, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    KC-135
    Florida
    Air Force

