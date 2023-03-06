82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation

A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division relays information from the drop zone to the main command post as part of a Strategic Airborne Operation with Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023, near Thanarat Drop Zone, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

