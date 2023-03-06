U.S. Army Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers fill the sky as they execute a Strategic Airborne Operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023, near Thanarat Drop Zone, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 05:15
|Photo ID:
|7667505
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-DJ416-695
|Resolution:
|7683x5124
|Size:
|21.74 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
