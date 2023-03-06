Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Arm82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Arm82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation

    THAILAND

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023, near Thanarat Drop Zone, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 05:15
    VIRIN: 230302-A-DJ416-441
    This work, U.S. Arm82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #cobragold #CG23

