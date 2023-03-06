Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation [Image 2 of 9]

    82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation

    THAILAND

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division walks to his rally point after executing a Strategic Airborne Operation with Royal Thai Army Soldiers during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023, near Thanarat Drop Zone, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 05:15
    Photo ID: 7667503
    VIRIN: 230302-A-DJ416-533
    Resolution: 5464x6830
    Size: 21.24 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #cobragold #CG23

