82nd Airborne Division and Royal Thai Army Soldiers conduct a Strategic Airborne Operation

A U.S. Army Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division shows Royal Thai Army Soldiers how they calculate the wind speed before conducting a Strategic Airborne Operation during Exercise Cobra Gold 2023, near Thanarat Drop Zone, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

