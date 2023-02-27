230303-N-OX847-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) reposition an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, March 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

