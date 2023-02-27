Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 8]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230303-N-OX847-1005 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) reposition an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, March 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

