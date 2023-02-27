230303-N-EL850-1018 ADRIATIC SEA (March. 3, 2023) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Mark Smeltzer, right, and Machinery Repairman 1st Class Ryan Dobler, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), drill a gauge line adapter, March. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

