    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230303-N-OX847-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Moore, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Castillo, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, check the tail rig of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during maintenance, March 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 7662601
    VIRIN: 230303-N-OX847-1064
    Resolution: 3200x4480
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

