USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230303-N-OX847-1053 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Moore, top, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Castillo, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, check the tail rig of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during maintenance, March 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

