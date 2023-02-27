Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230303-N-OX847-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Airman Jamal Kelly, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), moves the accessory gear box of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, March 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 7662599
    VIRIN: 230303-N-OX847-1024
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

