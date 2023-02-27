230303-N-OX847-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (March 3, 2023) Airman Jamal Kelly, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), moves the accessory gear box of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, March 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 7662599 VIRIN: 230303-N-OX847-1024 Resolution: 2470x3458 Size: 1.25 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.