Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Pete Seitz, Association of the United States Army, Greater Los Angeles Chapter President, provides Soldiers with important information about how his organization can help them and their families during recruitment and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. AUSA supports soldiers, their families, and Army civilians, provides a voice for the Army and honors those who served. "Our chapter is here to support the Army in any way we can," Seitz said. "Supporting soldiers and veterans is our mission." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 23:30
|Photo ID:
|7662374
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-DK435-1314
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA chapter President gives speech during recruitment event [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
