James Bernet shares his experiences helping Cadets during Los Alamitos recruiting event

James C. Bernet, Army Reserve Ambassador, San Diego, California, gives U.S. Army Soldiers insight into the importance of Soldiers telling their Army story at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. Bernet explains that telling these stories can be impactful to young men and women. "When you've got young people sitting in the audience who don't know what their choices are, they don't know what their futures are, they don't know how to do it and are afraid to ask, to have you get up and tell your Army story is more valuable and will have a greater impact than you could ever imagine," Bernet said. "We let people know in the community that Soldiers are your neighbors, they're your friends, they're your family and they're just normal people." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

