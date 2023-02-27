Officers from the 63rd Readiness Division appear as special guests during Los Alamitos recruiting event

U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Winslow, Executive Officer, 805th Hospital Center and Lt. Col. Matthew P. Upperman, Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, speak to members of the 63rd Readiness Division during the recruitng and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. The event was organized by the Southern California and Los Angeles Recruiting Battalions Recruiting Partnership Council. "It's not always about the paycheck, it's about finding a purpose," Col. Winslow said. "So let's help them find that whether they're 18 or whether they're 55." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

