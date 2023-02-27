Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Upperman discusses the importance increasing recruitment during Los Alamitos recruiting event [Image 1 of 5]

    Lt. Col. Upperman discusses the importance increasing recruitment during Los Alamitos recruiting event

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew P. Upperman, Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, gives the opening speech during the recruiting and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. Lt. Col. Upperman emphasies that every soldier should be involved with recruiting. "We all have our own backgrounds, we all have our own networks, we all have our own stories to tell," Upperman said. "We are all walking billboards." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 23:30
    This work, Lt. Col. Upperman discusses the importance increasing recruitment during Los Alamitos recruiting event [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #LtColMatthewUpperman #Recruiting #JointForcesTrainingBase #LosAlamitos #ArmyStory

