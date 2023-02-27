Lt. Col. Upperman discusses the importance increasing recruitment during Los Alamitos recruiting event

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew P. Upperman, Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, gives the opening speech during the recruiting and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. Lt. Col. Upperman emphasies that every soldier should be involved with recruiting. "We all have our own backgrounds, we all have our own networks, we all have our own stories to tell," Upperman said. "We are all walking billboards." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

