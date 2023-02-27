Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. McKie shares important message for Soldiers during Los Alamitos recruiting event [Image 2 of 5]

    Command Sgt. Maj. McKie shares important message for Soldiers during Los Alamitos recruiting event

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. McKie, 63rd Readiness Division, speaks to Soldiers during the recruiting and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. McKie reminds soldiers to remain humble as they engage with their respective communities. "If you think you're owed something because you wear this uniform, you're not," McKie said. "You have to take it and earn it." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

