Command Sgt. Maj. McKie shares important message for Soldiers during Los Alamitos recruiting event

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick M. McKie, 63rd Readiness Division, speaks to Soldiers during the recruiting and retention event at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, March 3, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. McKie reminds soldiers to remain humble as they engage with their respective communities. "If you think you're owed something because you wear this uniform, you're not," McKie said. "You have to take it and earn it." (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

