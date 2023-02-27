The 52 SFS Shooters basketball team huddle during an intramural game at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The players were drawing up a play in the final seconds of the quarterfinal playoff game at the intramural league. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:46 Photo ID: 7660334 VIRIN: 230201-F-DX250-963 Resolution: 5087x3613 Size: 2.11 MB Location: DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intramural league [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.