    Intramural league [Image 4 of 6]

    Intramural league

    GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52 SFS Shooters basketball team huddle during an intramural game at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The players were drawing up a play in the final seconds of the quarterfinal playoff game at the intramural league. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:46
    Photo ID: 7660334
    VIRIN: 230201-F-DX250-963
    Resolution: 5087x3613
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Intramural league [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    basketball
    fitness
    sneakers
    playoff
    A1C Jordan Gonzalez

