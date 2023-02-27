Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural league [Image 2 of 6]

    Intramural league

    GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Raul Rodriguez, MXS basketball team member, leaps to shoot against the 52 SFS Shooters player at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Rodriguez was scoring a basket at the Intramural league in a quarterfinal playoff game against other service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

