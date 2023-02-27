U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Hall, Engineers basketball team member, shoots a free throw against Team Lynx at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Hall was fouled on the previous play at the Intramural league in a quarterfinal playoff game and was allowed two free throws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
