    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intramural league [Image 3 of 6]

    Intramural league

    GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Airforce Senior Airman Andrew Grady, 52 SFS Shooters basketball team member, steps toward the rim to score against the MXS basketball team at the Eifel Powerhaus, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Grady was competing in a quarterfinal playoff game at the Intramural league against other service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:46
    Photo ID: 7660333
    VIRIN: 230201-F-DX250-796
    Resolution: 4114x3299
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intramural league [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    game
    basketball
    fitness
    competition
    gym
    A1C Jordan Gonzalez

