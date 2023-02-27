U.S. Airforce Senior Airman Andrew Grady, 52 SFS Shooters basketball team member, dribbles toward the rim to score against the MXS basketball team at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym, Feb. 1, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Grady was participating in a quarterfinal playoff game at the Intramural league against other service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7660335
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-DX250-104
|Resolution:
|4185x3328
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intramural league [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT