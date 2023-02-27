Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in a Landing Zone Safety Officer training program await the landing of a C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft landing in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The goal of the program is to ensure Airmen who deploy as LZSOs on short notice are confident in setting up and leading a landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

