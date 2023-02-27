Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in a Landing Zone Safety Officer training program await the landing of a C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft landing in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The goal of the program is to ensure Airmen who deploy as LZSOs on short notice are confident in setting up and leading a landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    VIRIN: 230222-F-ER993-1170
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

