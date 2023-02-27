Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

U.S. Air Force Airmen (right) observe as Staff Sgt. Braden Crabtree, 86th Operation Support Squadron complex air traffic control watch supervisor, (left) uses a dynamic cone penetrometer during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The penetrometer is used to test the soil strength to ensure the aircrafts can land safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

