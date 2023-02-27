Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

An U.S. Air Force Airman uses a defense advanced GPS receiver for navigation during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training in Ramstein Air Base, Feb. 22, 2023. The training is performed with landing aircraft and participants are able to use the equipment and tactics learned in the classroom in active scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

