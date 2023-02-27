Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings [Image 2 of 6]

    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Penney, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels hydrant non-commissioned officer, holds a compass during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The LZSO training ensures Airmen are able to run a landing zone efficiently while in deployed locations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 03:08
    Photo ID: 7657965
    VIRIN: 230215-F-ER993-1130
    Resolution: 7072x4720
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings
    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings
    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings
    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings
    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings 86 Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Headline: Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    runway
    flight line
    landing zone
    aircraft
    86 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT