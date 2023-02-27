U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Penney, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels hydrant non-commissioned officer, holds a compass during a Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The LZSO training ensures Airmen are able to run a landing zone efficiently while in deployed locations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings
