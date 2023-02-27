Perfect Landing: Developing skills in landing zone safety trainings 86 Airlift Wing Public Affairs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braden Crabtree, 86th Operation Support Squadron complex air traffic control watch supervisor (right), observes as Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, 86th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controller watch supervisor (left), gives landing information to pilots during a Landing Safety Officer training, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2023. The LZSO training ensures Airmen are able to run a landing zone efficiently while in deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

