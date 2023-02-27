U.S. Army 12th CAB Soldier Assists Polish soldier During JCATS Training

U.S. Army Spc. John Rivera, a Soldier assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, helps Polish Lt. Patryk Htaduniuk, a Polish soldier assigned to the 12th Mechanized Brigade, during the Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations training hosted by the Joint Multinational Simulations Center for U.S. and multinational partners Feb. 23 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)

