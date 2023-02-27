U.S. Army Pvt. Timothy-Kimo Lavea, a Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, focuses during the Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulation lesson, hosted by the Joint Multinational Simulation Center for U.S. and multinational partners, on Feb. 23 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 7656193 VIRIN: 230223-A-RS848-653 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.67 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st FAB Soldier Focuses During JMSC Hosted, JCATS Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jesus Menchaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.