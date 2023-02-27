U.S. and Polish Soldiers Engage with Equipment During JMSC Hosted, JCATS Training

U.S. and Polish Soldiers engage with equipment during a lesion taught by Christopher Luma, a Joint Multinational Simulation Center simulations facilitator, for the JMSC Hosted, Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations training for U.S. and multinational partners on Feb. 21 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Jesus Menchaca)

