JMSC Simulations Facilitator Assists Polish soldiers During JCATS Training

Christopher Lum, a Simulations Facilitator at the Joint Multinational Simulations Center, assists Polish Soldiers during a Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations lesson, hosted by JMSC for U.S. and multinational partners, on Feb. 23 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)

