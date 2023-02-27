Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSC Simulations Facilitator Assists Polish soldiers During JCATS Training [Image 3 of 6]

    JMSC Simulations Facilitator Assists Polish soldiers During JCATS Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BW, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca 

    7th Army Training Command

    Christopher Lum, a Simulations Facilitator at the Joint Multinational Simulations Center, assists Polish Soldiers during a Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations lesson, hosted by JMSC for U.S. and multinational partners, on Feb. 23 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)

    TAGS

    Poland
    JMSC
    Stronger Together
    JCATS

