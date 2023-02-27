Christopher Lum, a Simulations Facilitator at the Joint Multinational Simulations Center, assists Polish Soldiers during a Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations lesson, hosted by JMSC for U.S. and multinational partners, on Feb. 23 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesus Menchaca)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|7656192
|VIRIN:
|230223-A-RS848-682
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSC Simulations Facilitator Assists Polish soldiers During JCATS Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jesus Menchaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT