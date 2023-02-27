JMSC Simulations Facilitator Teaches JCATS Course to U.S. and Multinational Partners

Christopher Lum, a Joint Multinational Simulations Center simulations facilitator, teaches tactical vehicular movement during the JMSC hosted, Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulations training on Feb. 21 in Camp Aachen, Grafenwoehr, Germany. The JCATS software program is a constructive battlefield simulation of conflict at the individual Soldier and vehicle levels. JCATS simulates operations in urban terrain, supports both non-lethal and conventional weapons, and allows users to quickly assemble and disband entities and units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Jesus Menchaca)

