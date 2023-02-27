Anchor Salvage

230205-N-JC800-0043 SUBIC BAY (Feb, 5, 2023) - Divers from the Philippine Navy (PN) Naval Combat Engineering Brigade (NCEBDE) assist in preparing surface supplied diving equipment during a dive and salvage training exercise, Feb. 5. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

